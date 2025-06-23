Young Thug just had his first post-prison release concert at Summer Smash in Chicago on Sunday (June 23), and it was obviously a massive moment. In between long-awaited live debuts, a celebration of his freedom, and classic hits, there was also a sweet moment in which he shouted out his boo, Mariah The Scientist.

In a clip caught by flexxico on Twitter, Thugger took a moment to shout out the women in the audience. "All the pretty ladies make louder noise right now," he remarked onstage in between songs. "Lot of fine s**t out here, twin," Thug's DJ remarked. He responded by doubling down on his loyal love for Mariah.

"I got my beautiful girl out here, mane, you know what I'm saying? I don't see none of that s**t, kid," the Atlanta rapper proclaimed. "My s**t out here. What's up, baby? This for you, baby," he added before getting into his standout So Much Fun highlight from 2019, "Bad Bad Bad" featuring Lil Baby.

Given all the drama between Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist over the years, seeing them stand by each other is very heartening. Hopefully all that speculation saw a swift resolution, as it threatened to drive a wedge between them.

Young Thug Summer Smash

Elsewhere, there are still a lot of reflections about the Young Thug and YSL RICO trial. For example, the attorney for Yak Gotti recently looked back on Thug's decision regarding his prison time and plea deal.

"Why would I sell as a gang and all this other business?" Doug Weinstein remarked on It's Up There. "He had to take that non-negotiated plea, right, the blind plea. Had to risk going to prison. He risked going to prison partially so he wouldn't have to sign off on all that stuff."

Whatever Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist faced in the past, it seems like they have all the will in the world to keep supporting each other. Fans will continue to speculate about their relationship, but at the end of the day, that's only for them to know. Hopefully future Thugger performances follow suit with this.