summer smash
- MusicLil Durk Recorded First Hits "In A Closet" In IndianaDurk appeared to enjoy being interviewed by Canadian legend Narduwar.By Ben Mock
- GossipThe Kid LAROI Attack Rumors Shut Down By CarnageThe Kid LAROI was rumored to have gotten jumped at Summer Smash, but DJ Carnage confirms that nothing happened.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBenny The Butcher Teases Drake Collab During Summer Smash PerformanceBenny The Butcher teased a new collaboration with Drake during his Summer Smash set.By Cole Blake