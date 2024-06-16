Exclusive: BIA Sends A Message To Her Haters Following Her Summer Smash Set

HNHH's Tallie Spencer caught up with BIA in Chicago, where the rapper remarked on why she doesn't try to think about negativity too much.

BIA is keeping her foot on people's necks this year, something she showed with a great Summer Smash set on Saturday (June 15). Moreover, HNHH's Tallie Spencer spoke to her after her performance for an exclusive interview, and asked her about how she deals with the haters and with overall critical reception. Of course, this takes on a different meaning nowadays compared to if one had asked the Massachusetts MC the same question before her beef with Cardi B exploded. But her answer is one that doesn't harp on this specifically, and speaks to the general need to eschew giving this negativity too much mental energy.

"Well, you see when I came out, I said 'F**k that b***h,'" BIA responded. "That's my message to my haters: F**k that b***h. Like, I really don't dwell on my haters 'cause I feel like I'm really so positive that I'm having such a great time with my life. So I really try not to let, like, outer interferences mess up my mood because I'm so grateful to be here. We're having fun, like, who gets to do this for fun? We just do this every day. We're blessed, so I don't let stuff like that bother my frequency."

BIA At Summer Smash 2024

Furthermore, BIA's list of reasons to be grateful for her position and her success continue to mount. She recently released a new collaboration with JID titled "LIGHTS OUT" for the Bad Boys: Ride Or Die soundtrack, one of her biggest but also most skillful releases yet. The 32-year-old's been impressing with projects and creative genre fusions for a while now, and with a hot 2023 behind her, it looks like this year will be even better. Hopefully she's able to keep this balance and have a great time while doing so.