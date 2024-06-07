BIA & JID Are Determined To Shine Even With The "LIGHTS OUT"

This motivational cut lands on the "Bad Boys: Ride Or Die Soundtrack".

BIA has been in the headlines over the last few days due to her reignited beef with Cardi B. They have been at each other's necks for a little bit now, but things have really escalated. The Bronx rapper instigated things with her fiery verse on the "Wanna Be (Remix)" last week and when you read into the bars, it almost seems like all of them were directed at her. That prompted the Massachusetts MC to clap back with "SUE MEEE?", which was mocked by a few music insiders. Today, though, BIA is taking a break from the feud to collaborate with JID on "LIGHTS OUT".

This is the first song her and the Atlanta native have worked on, and it lands on the Bad Boys: Ride Or Die Soundtrack. Even though songs made for films tend to get a bad rap for several reasons, this one goes over well. BIA hits you with lowkey flows and singing on the chorus, and JID delivers some clever bars, one of which makes a fun nod to his mega hit "Surround Sound". This song is all about perseverance and working for your dreams, something that both artists are familiar with.

Listen To "LIGHTS OUT" By BIA & JID

Quotable Lyrics:

Got a foot inside the game, so now, we kicking down the door
N****s be clowns, you can't come around no more
On this railroad smoking, but we ain't underground no more
Been tryna push the sound, you know, surround the whole globe
The dough was lost and found, you know, I figured out a way to dig it out
I seen the hate and I should slap the taste from out you n****s mouth

