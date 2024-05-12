Black Eyed Peas Team Up With El Alfa & Becky G For "Bad Boys: Ride Or Die" Track "TONIGHT"

In just under a month, icons Will Smith and Martin Lawrence will be hitting the big screen as Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett once again. The buddy cop film franchise, Bad Boys, will be getting its fourth installment, Ride or Die, in theaters on June 7. Its original motion picture debuted back on April 7, 1995 and one of the actors' defining roles. While we most likely will not review the film, we are hear to break down a new exclusive track for it called "TONIGHT."

This is a collaboration between pop/Latin pop legends. Black Eyed Peas, El Alfa, and Becky G were all in the studio to give the movie some extra oomph. However, fans, at least musically speaking, are going to be quite disappointed in this track. "TONIGHT" is one of the most painfully boring records that we have heard this year.

Read More: Charlamagne Tha God Picks His Best Diss & Best Song In The Kendrick Lamar & Drake Beef

Listen To "TONIGHT" By Black Eyed Peas, El Alfa, & Becky G

Making music for a film is never easy. We say that because the artists have to pull back a bit when it comes to getting creative for the sake that it matches a scene or tone. Which is why a good number of listeners loathe soundtracks. "TONIGHT" will presumably do what it is was set out for, but looking at it from a critical standpoint, it is wallpaper at best.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "TONIGHT" by Black Eyed Peas, El Alfa, and Becky G? Does this track build any anticipation for the forthcoming soundtrack? Additionally, does it hype up the Bad Boys: Ride or Die film, why or why not? Who had the strongest performance? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Black Eyed Peas, El Alfa, and Becky G. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Here we go again, buddy, get it, get it in tonight

No offense, only messin' with the 10 tonight

Baby, me and my friends 'bout to win tonight

Pray for me, forgive me for my sins tonight

No need to pretend tonight

Authentic, go 100% tonight

Read More: Stevie Wonder Thinks Kendrick Lamar & Drake Beef Is A "Distraction"