Black Eyed Peas have been ramping up to a new album for a while now. Earlier, they released the single “DON’T YOU WORRY,” which features Shakira and David Guetta. Subsequently, they’ve released multiple remix versions of the track, with artists like Malaa, Dubdogz, Mark Ursa, and Farruko taking stabs at the song.

Finally, they’ve dropped an entire LP, ELEVATION. On the project, Will.i.Am and the gang lean into the reggaeton sound that has dominated the pop world since the success of Bad Bunny and others. “MUEVELO” emphatically shows the classic pop sensibilities of old-school Peas combined with this new affect.

The new Black Eyed Peas project is also a star-studded affair. Altogether, the band is joined by Anitta, El Alfa, Anuel AA, Marshall Jefferson, J. Rey Soul, Daddy Yankee, Nicky Jam, Nicole Scherzinger, and finally, Ozuna.

On “DOUBLE D’Z,” Black Eyed Peas emphatically discuss the delight of having, or experiencing, double D’s. “Holy f**k, holy f**king f**k, that body of yours is absurd,” Will.i.Am opens the song, basically hardly able to contain himself at the very thought. “I do anything for it that’s my word / How you such an hourglass body on curve / I may need to see the booty make it twerk / Seriously f**k that booty is superb.”

Nevertheless, J. Rey Soul redirects Will’s attention from the booty to bosom on the chorus: “I know what y’all n***as want from me / He wants these double-double-double-double D’s.”

Furthermore, Black Eyed Peas also gives us some of their classic dance vibes with tracks like “DANCE 4 U.” The instrumental is contrarily a mid-aughts throwback, and Will discusses the highs of dancing in his typical auto-tuned croon. “They playin’ our favorite song, girl, let’s go burn the floor / Dance under the disco ball like this go and burn up / The D, the DJ saved my life with love song, that’s the cure / Step into the world, girl, let’s go catch the rapture,” he additionally raps.

Above all, check out the Black Eyed Peas project ELEVATION below. Furthermore, let us know what you think of it in the comments. Afterwards, be sure to listen to some of the band’s classic hits from the 2000s.

Tracklist