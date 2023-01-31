Detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett are returning to the screen for Bad Boys 4.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence will return for a new installment in the buddy-cop film series. Sony Pictures confirmed Bad Boys 4 is currently in pre-production following recent speculation. Chris Bremner handled the script and Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah returned as the directors.

It doesn’t come as much of a surprise that the duo will return to their beloved roles. Bad Boys For Life debuted in 2020 and brought in $59M in its opening weekend at the box office. However, there have been several delays in the past three years, though the infamous Oscars moment wasn’t one of them. Sony chairman Tom Rothman revealed that the film wasn’t held up due to the controversial incident.

“No. That was inaccurate,” Rothman said. “That movie’s been in development and still is. There weren’t any brakes to pump because the car wasn’t moving. That was a very unfortunate thing that happened, and I don’t think it’s really my place to comment, except to say that I’ve known Will Smith for many years, and I know him to be a good person. That was an example of a very good person having a very bad moment, in front of the world. I believe his apology and regret is genuine, and I believe in forgiveness and redemption.”

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: (L-R) Will Smith and Martin Lawrence attend the premiere of Columbia Pictures’ “Bad Boys For Life” at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 14, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Martin Lawrence echoed a similar sentiment afterward, confirming that they “got one more at least.”

In addition to Bad Boys 4, a report from The Sun indicated that Smith will also return to his role as Genie in the next Aladdin movie.