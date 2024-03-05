Will Smith Shares "Bad Boys 4" Update, Poses With Jon Batiste On Set

Will Smith says that filming has wrapped on the fourth Bad Boys installment, which is set to release later this year. He made the announcement on Instagram, Monday, while also sharing a series of pictures of himself chatting with Grammy Award-winning singer, Jon Batiste.

“WRAPPED! Nothin’ but Magic every time I’m with my guy. See y’all June 7 for @BADBOYS 4!” he wrote. As for the pics with Batiste, he captioned them: “@jonbatiste came to see Me & @martinlawrence on our last day of shooting @badboys. I don’t remember what I was talkin’ about but there was a whole lotta Hand-Talkin’ goin’ on!”

Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Attend "Bad Boys For Life" Photocall

MADRID, SPAIN - JANUARY 08: (L-R) Us actors Martin Lawrence and Will Smith attend 'Bad Boys For Life' photocall at Villa Magna hotel on January 08, 2020 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Pablo Cuadra/WireImage)

The posts had fans understandably hyped for the film. "I can’t wait," one fan wrote with fire emojis. "Honestly bad boys is one of my favorite movies …I’ve probably watched all 3 of them 20 times already." Another wrote: "The fact that this movie wrapped today and will be in theaters in 3 months is impressive." In addition to Smith and Lawrence, other returning cast members include Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Núñez, DJ Khaled, and Jacob Scipio. Theresa Randle will not be returning and instead, Tasha Smith will take over the role of Theresa Burnett. Additionally, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Rhea Seehorn, and Joyner Lucas will all be making their debuts in the franchise. Check out Smith's latest update on the film below.

Bad Boys 4 will be hitting theaters on June 7. Be on the lookout for further updates on Will Smith and the new film on HotNewHipHop.

