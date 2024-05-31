Cardi B Seemingly Disses BIA On "Wanna Be" Remix, BIA Responds With Mockery

There's been some tension between these two femcees for a little bit now, which might develop into outward combativeness very soon.

Looks like there might be another beef on watch for 2024, as Cardi B seemingly took a shot at BIA on her remix of GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion's "Wanna Be." "Guess I’m a teacher since you wanna sub me / She did what? Had no idea / Thought she was on the shelf, IKEA / Hope she talk like that when I see her / B***h please, don’t nobody wanna be ya," she rappped on the cut. The Bronx MC had previously warned her that she wanted to "show her something" after they traded some subliminal shots online or on wax. The Medford, Massachusetts rapper chose to respond first via Twitter, quoting some of Bardi's on-and-off-again boo's Offset's bars.

"ION SEE THE CAP I GO RAY CHARLES BLIND," BIA supposedly responded to Cardi B in a seemingly since-deleted tweet, quoting the former Migo and Gunna's "Prada Dem." She also roped in an iffy quote from the couple's song "Clout" which also seeks to discredit Cardi and dismiss her shots. "B***HS IS WACK," the 32-year-old expressed. "B***HS IS TRASH. I SHOULD HANG B***HS RIGHT OVER MY KNEE, THE WAY I BE PUTTIN MY BELT TO THEY A**." Looks like a main point of contention between them or their fanbases is Bardi allegedly stealing her style.

Cardi B Disses BIA

Then, when a fan asked BIA to save this negative energy against Cardi B for the booth, she was quick to flaunt her skills and seemingly issue a challenge. "B***h you don’t want me in the booth I’m REALLY like that," she wrote. In addition, the "I'M THAT B***H" spitter shared a video of battle rapper Yoshi G dissing Cardi, even though it doesn't really look like the bar landed in that instance. Either way, it seems like there's a lot of potential sore spots and avenues for this to go through, and we wonder what else could happen for rap beef in 2024. We'd rather things stay civil and friendly, but if there's a battle, there's a battle.

BIA's Responses

"I didn’t switch up on anybody because I don’t know Cardi in real life," BIA said of Cardi B last year when rumors spread that a collab caused issues. "I’ve never met Cardi, we’ve never had a conversation. Like, I don’t have no issues with her, it’s all love, but I don’t know her."

