GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion And Cardi B Crush The "Wanna Be (Remix)"

These three deliver the goods.

"Wanna Be" was destined to be a smash hit. GloRilla's cold-blooded flow sounded incredible over the throwback snap beat. Megan Thee Stallion played off GloRilla's delivery by upping the aggression and ensuring that the song never lost momentum. There wasn't much that could be done to improve on the original version. Yet, GloRilla and Meg found a way. The two superstars went out and grabbed Cardi B, the superstar who broke out before either of them, to hop on the remix.

There's always a question of predictability when it comes to a remix. GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion use the same verses as the original, but their placement is what keeps things exciting, as Cardi B kicks off the song with a charismatic guest spot. Cardi recently confirmed that she won't be putting out an album in 2024, so it's nice to get on her record whenever possible. She matches the energy of the original two while giving "Wanna Be" her own special touch.

Cardi Steals The Show From GloRilla On "Wanna Be (Remix)"

Cardi might even steal the show. She brings a series of different flows and catchy vocal inflections to the table. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper has the element of surprise, given that fans haven't gotten a chance to hear her on the beat, and she really uses it to her advantage. It's a testament to GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion that they manage to keep up once its their turn. There's also a fun motif where the rappers make reference to Hollywood actors. Cardi B name drops Matthew McConaughey, while Megan Thee Stallion tributes another Magic Mike star, Channing Tatum.

Quotable Lyrics: