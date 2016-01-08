Channing Tatum
- RelationshipsZoe Kravitz & Channing Tatum Relationship TimelineFrom co-stars to lovers, the Hollywood couple are now engaged. By Demi Phillips
- MoviesSalma Hayek Feels Up Channing Tatum In First Look At "Magic Mike’s Last Dance"Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum can be seen getting intimate in the first look at "Magic Mike’s Last Dance."By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsZoë Kravitz & Channing Tatum Enjoy PDA-Packed Yacht Trip In ItalyThe "Pussy Island" collaborators have been dating since last summer.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureThandiwe Newton Denies Exiting "Magic Mike" After Fighting With Channing Tatum: ReportThe actress is battling rumors that she and Channing Tatum got into a fiery argument while discussing Will Smith and Chris Rock's Oscars slap.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsZoë Kravitz & Channing Tatum Holding Hands In NYCThe two continue to tease a possible relationship with some light PDA.By Nancy Jiang
- GramChanning Tatum Praises & Condemns Dave Chappelle In Post About HealingThe actor reshared a clip of the comedian that he said helped heal him, while also addressing Chappelle's recent controversy.By Erika Marie
- GossipAre Zoë Kravitz & Channing Tatum Dating?A NYC bike ride sparks dating rumors between Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum.By Kyesha Jennings
- MoviesZoë Kravitz Set To Make Directorial Debut With “Pussy Island”Kravitz chooses Channing Tatum as her first actor pick for the Hollywood-inspired thriller.By Taya Coates
- MoviesSeth Rogen Said He Had "No Hard Feelings" After Emma Watson Walked Off Set Of His FilmWatson left his 2013 production of “This Is the End.”By hnhh
- RelationshipsChanning Tatum Rekindles Romance With Jessie J Hours After Settling DivorceThe couple got back together after only a month apart.By Lynn S.
- EntertainmentChanning Tatum's Blonde Buzzcut Is Giving Everyone Eminem VibesWho wore it better? Eminem or Channing Tatum?By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentTiffany Haddish & Awkwafina Could Be The New Duo Of "21 Jump Street"This movie is gonna rake it in. By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicChanning Tatum Geeks Out After His "Idol" Snoop Dogg Gifts Him Something SpecialSnoop Dogg made Channing Tatum's whole damn day. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentJonah Hill Details Most Iconic Roles & On-Set Experiences From "Superbad" To "Mid90s"He's come a long way.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentChanning Tatum Recalls Jonah HIll's "21 Jump Street" Pitch: "Terrible Idea"So terrible that it just might work. By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicJessie J Is Reportedly Dating Channing TatumIt's a "very new" adventure.By Zaynab
- Life"Night School" Expected To Earn Top Spot At Box Office On Opening WeekendTiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart are poised to come out on top.By Milca P.
- MusicA Third "Kingsman" Film Is On Its Way"Kingsman" will return Fall 2019.By Milca P.
- SportsLeBron James, Channing Tatum Do Dares On "Ellen" For I Promise SchoolLeBron eats hot sauce ice cream to raise money for I Promise School.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsLeBron James & Channing Tatum Will Co-Produce Action Comedy "Public Enemy"LeBron and Channing Tatum are putting their production companies to the test.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentTiffany Haddish & "Lego Movie 2" Are A Perfect Match"Lego Movie 2" has added Tiffany Haddish to their already stacked roster.By Devin Ch
- NewsChanning Tatum Joined By Surprise Guest Beyonce On Lip Sync BattleWho wore it better, Channing Tatum or Beyonce?By hnhh