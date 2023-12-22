Zoe Kravitz & Channing Tatum Relationship Timeline

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz have undoubtedly left the public entranced with their relationship. Toeing the line between private and public, the Hollywood couple have been together since 2021. Now, the lovebirds are on the road to marriage, and have been all over each other since they first began dating. Let's take a journey through their initial moments, to their recent engagement.

Early 2021: Co-Stars & More

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Zoë Kravitz attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The Magic Mike star and Catwoman actress met in 2021 on the set of Kravitz’s directorial debut film Pussy Island. Soon after Kravitz and her ex-husband Karl Glusman ended their marriage in January, rumors of the actress dating Tatum surfaced. At the time, it was simply categorized as just another rumor. In June, Kravitz spoke to Deadline about Channing Tatum being her first choice when casting for Pussy Island. “Chan was my first choice, the one I thought of when I wrote this character,” she said.

Two months later, the co-stars were spotted riding a bike through the streets of New York. Two of them seemed to be close, with the actress draping her arms over Tatum as he rode the bike. Only a few days later, the two were spotted again enjoying each other’s company while drinking coffee. As is the case with dating rumors, these sightings only fueled the idea that they were an item.

September-November 2021: Growing Closer

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz leave the 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

By late 2021, Channing Tatum has followed Zoë Kravitz and several of the actress’ fan accounts on Instagram. Come September, a source revealed to People that the stars were in a relationship. “They spent the weekend in N.Y.C., strolled around the city, met up with friends, and visited the Guggenheim Museum,” they said. The source rounded it off by stating that the couple “have this cute and flirty chemistry.”

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz both attended the Met Gala in September. However, they walked the red carpet separately. Nevertheless, the supposed couple were eventually spotted leaving the event together. Soon after, they attended an exclusive afterparty hosted by Alicia Keys. As Halloween rolled by, the pair embraced the eerie holiday together. They donned costumes inspired by Iris and Travis Bickle from the 1976 film, Taxi Driver.

February-September 2022: Public Support And An Italian Getaway

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Channing Tatum attends VMA's "Club Love" After Party at The Ned on September 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

The month of love came by, and both Tatum and Kravitz spoke about each other in interviews. In an exclusive interview with V Man Magazine, Tatum credited his fashion style to Kravitz’s influence. “Some friends of mine, like you and Zo [Zoë Kravitz] were like, 'Why don't you just wear what you wear? Why don't you just be you? You gave me some very specific style tips."

Meanwhile, Kravitz mentioned Channing Tatum while speaking with Elle. “Looking at his work and hearing him speak about Magic Mike and the live show, I'm like, I think he's a feminist,” she said. Moreover, that same month, Tatum showed out in support of Kravitz during the premiere of The Batman.

By August 2022, the pair had been an item for a year. To commemorate their first anniversary together, Tatum and Zoë Kravitz took a trip to Italy. While on holiday, they were spotted sharing a kiss on a yacht. In September, the couple was back in New York, walking through the city hand-in-hand, and sporting matching outfits.

2023: Happily Engaged

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 28: Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are seen arriving at Kendall Jenner's Halloween party on October 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images)

In August 2023, the duo attended the wedding of Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff in New Jersey. However, the pinnacle of Channing Tatum and Kravitz's relationship was in October, when rumors began circulating about a possible engagement. To celebrate the 2023 spooky season, the couple dressed up as Rosemary’s Baby, with Kravitz sporting what seemed like a massive diamond ring from Tatum. While both actors remain tight-lipped about the speculations, People officially broke the news that the couple were engaged. Fans are eagerly awaiting any confirmation from the actors themselves.

