Salma Hayek can be seen feeling up Channing Tatum’s chest in a first-look image from the upcoming film, Magic Mike’s Last Dance. Both Tatum and Hayek shared the image on social media.

“All good things begin in Miami. #MagicMikesLastDance in theaters Valentine’s Day weekend,” Tatum captioned the image.

Hayek added in her own post: “A tease of what’s to come in theaters this Valentine’s Day weekend. You’re not going to want to miss #MagicMikesLastDance.”

Last Dance is expected to be the third and final film in the Magic Mike franchise. The first film was directed by Steven Soderbergh, while the sequel, XXL, was helmed by Gregory Jacobs. Soderbergh has returned to direct the final installment.

“The movie is sort of a fictionalized procedural on how Mike comes up with the idea of a show — and then the obstacles, of which there are many, to trying to realize his vision of what this new thing could be,” Soderbergh recently explained. “It’s a variation on All That Jazz.”

Soderbergh is also known for the Ocean’s trilogy, Contagion, and more.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance is scheduled for release on February 10, 2023.

