salma hayek
- Pop CultureDrake Flirts With Salma Hayek On Bikini IG PostDrake showed up in the comments of Salma Hayek's Instagram after her latest post.By Cole Blake
- TVBlack Mirror Season 6: Release Date And How To WatchHere's everything you need to know about Black Mirror Season 6By Jake Skudder
- MoviesSalma Hayek Feels Up Channing Tatum In First Look At "Magic Mike’s Last Dance"Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum can be seen getting intimate in the first look at "Magic Mike’s Last Dance."By Cole Blake
- TVSalma Hayek & Annie Murphy Being Eyed For "Black Mirror" Season 6Aaron Paul and Zazie Beetz are among those already attached to the upcoming season.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearKim Kardashian, Lil Baby, Jayda Cheaves & Salma Hayek Attend Balenciaga's Paris Fashion Week ShowParis Fashion Week has seen plenty of famous faces take over Europe.By Hayley Hynes
- MoviesMarvel's "Eternals’" First Trailer ReleasedThe new teaser trailer for "Eternals" is a sneak peek into the new phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. By Taya Coates
- MoviesRyan Reynolds & Samuel L. Jackson Reunite In "Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard" TrailerSalma Hayek brings Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson back together in the new trailer for "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard."By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureEminem & Salma Hayek Hugged It Out At OscarsSalma Hayek was so surprised to see Eminem backstage at the Oscars that she accidentally spilled her water on him.By Alex Zidel
- MoviesSalma Hayek's "Big Butt Exploded The Seams" Of Her Dress Right Before 2003 OscarsLuckily, her fellow nominee at the time came to her rescue.By Lynn S.
- MoviesMarvel's "Eternals" Shows First Footage At CCXP, Described As "Epic"Marvel takes a major stepBy Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesSalma Hayek Poses Naked Mid-Acupuncture For Her 12 Millon Instagram FollowersSalma Hayek poses for her 12-million followers, while getting an acupuncture treatment. By Sandra E
- EntertainmentSalma Hayek May Be Joining The Cast Of Marvel's "The Eternals"Salma Hayek is in early talks to join the cast of "The Eternals."By hnhh
- MusicDrake Appears Overjoyed While Standing Next To Salma HayekDrake checks off a boyhood bucket-list item.By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentPenelope Cruz Describes Harvey Weinstein As "Complicated"One of her close friends is one of the man's alleged victims.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentHarvey Weinstein Denies Forcing Salma Hayek To Do Sex Scene In "Frida"Harvey Weinstein has denied Salma Hayek's sexual assault allegations.By Chantilly Post
- Music VideosBeyonce Releases "Freedom" Video For International Day Of The GirlBeyonce drops "Freedom" video in honor of International Day Of Girl.By Aron A.