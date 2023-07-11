Drake flirted with Salma Hayek in the comments section of one of her Instagram posts, earlier this week. In the post, Hayek celebrates having 25 million followers on the platform by sharing a video of herself swimming in a bikini.

“I can’t believe it, 25 million followers!” she wrote. “Thank you soo soo much to every single one of you. [prayer hands emoji]. Seeing as you all like my bikini pictures the most, here’s a bikini work out for you all. I hate exercising- but I love to celebrate good moments dancing in the water. I am genuinely moved and grateful for all your love & support.”

Salma Hayek Attends “House Of Gucci” Premiere

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 16: Salma Hayek attends the “House Of Gucci” New York Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on November 16, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

In the comments section, Drake wrote: “Let’s get her to 50M asap,” to which Hayek replied: “What he said” along with two star-eye emojis and a lipstick kiss emoji. Other fans chimed in with: “We agree on this.. lol Mami is amazing,” as well as “Aye you not finna have all my crushes we gotta draw the line somewhere.”

It’s not the first time Drake has flirted with Hayek publically. Back in 2018, he shared a picture of himself with the actress backstage after a show. In the caption, he wrote: “I’m playing Salma way too close in this,” with crying face and heart-eyes emojis. Hayek reposted the photo on her own Instagram page, writing: “Thank you #drake for your incredible performance in Atlanta last night. I feel so lucky to have been there.”

Outside of flirting in Instagram comments, Drake is currently traveling on his It’s All A Blur tour. During multiple recent stops, plenty of fans have actually flirted with him by throwing various personal belongings on stage, most of which have been bras.

