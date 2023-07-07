Drake is currently on the Its All A Blur tour with 21 Savage. Two nights ago, the tour opened up in Chicago, Illinois. Subsequently, the tour will be heading to Detroit this weekend before touring all of North America. Overall, the first two nights have been a massive success. Tens of thousands of fans have come out for this tour. Moreover, they have been blessed with some of Drizzy’s biggest hits. Whenever he goes on tour, he performs a plethora of amazing songs, and that is not stopping now.

Yesterday, we reported on how Drake was the latest artist to have a phone thrown at him. Thankfully, the artist was not injured. Instead, he just played the whole thing off and kept it pushing. However, on Thursday night, he had something much different thrown at him. Below, you can see a video from the tour in which a woman threw her bra at the legendary artist. Of course, Drake noticed right away and decided to inspect the bra in front of thousands of fans.

Read More: Drake & 21 Savage “It’s All A Blur” Tour Setlist Revealed

Drake Has A Moment

drake says if you’re gonna throw anything on the stage make it bras only #IAABtour pic.twitter.com/V6835ciati — ㅤ (@oliviabeger) July 7, 2023

“Let me see what you’re working with,” Drake joked upon picking up the bra. Who threw this? That’s you? 36 double D. That’s some knocks, I ain’t gon’ lie.” The entire crowd got quite a kick out of this interaction. Drake is someone who knows how to entertain people, and he can improv pretty well on a dime. It was impressive, to say the least, and it is yet another reason why you should try and go to his tour. Although, expect the prices to be astronomical.

During the first night of the tour, Drake revealed that For All The Dogs would be dropping fairly soon. Today is new music Friday and the album is nowhere to be seen. Hopefully, it will arrive prior to the end of the tour. That would be huge for fans as it would mean his setlist would change considerably. Let us know your hopes for this new album, down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world.

Read More: Drake Teases “For All The Dogs” During First Tour Stop