Megan Thee Stallion Explains Why "HISS" Single Helped Her Depression

Meg won the beef in more ways than one.

Megan Thee Stallion may be one of the most popular rappers in the world, but she's had a difficult path to success. Her rise to fame coincided with a lengthy legal battle against Torey Lanez. The battle ended with Lanez receiving jail time, but a lot was said about Megan's character that affected her self esteem. The rapper admitted that she felt ganged up on by the rest of the music industry as a result. She talked about this difficult period during a recent profile with L’OFFICIEL, and how the single "HISS" helped her get out of it.

Megan Thee Stallion told the outlet that she fell into a depression during the Lanez trial. "I felt so awful every day," she admitted. "It was such a hard place to get out of. I don’t even want to care who hates me, really. What I should be focusing on is the love that I do receive." The rapper said that this period helped her develop a thick skin. "That’s what I’m trying to get better about now," she asserted. "Everything is not going to be great all the time. If I’m going to be here for the cheers, I got to be here for the boos."

It's fitting that music was the thing that revived Megan's spirit. The rapper was being attacked from all sides, including from Nicki Minaj. The two had thrown shots at each other previously, but it turned up a notch at the top of 2024. It was, in many ways, a precursor to the year of rap battles that we've had so far. Megan Thee Stallion put out the Nicki Minaj diss "HISS," and it went straight to number one on the Billboard Hot 100. "Hiss" marked the rapper's third number one single and first as a solo artist. It also was a shot of confidence at a much-needed time in her life.