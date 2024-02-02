Megan Thee Stallion Will Celebrate "HISS" Going No. 1 In This Hilarious Way

Megan Thee Stallion ia laughing all the way to the bank, it seems, as her newest single "HISS" is poised to take the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 this week. Of course, this contained the "Megan's Law" bar that set Nicki Minaj on a path of revenge on social media, plus some other supposed disses to her detractors. While that femcee battle is still raging (albeit in a one-sided manner), it seems like the Houston MC is more concerned with enjoying the success and connecting with fans. During a recent Stationhead session with listeners, she joked about one of the many ways she wants to celebrate if "HISS" claims the top spot.

Moreover, Megan Thee Stallion referenced one of the bars that Nicki Minaj had for her on her response track. She said that, if "HISS" goes number one, she will have to put the straw back in the bottle of Hennessy. Queen Barb had mentioned this as a shot to her allegedly rowdy drinking tendencies, and Tina Snow herself even admitted during this convo to being in a much different place back in 2019. We can only imagine what else she has planned if her new song makes it big.

Megan Thee Stallion Is Putting The Straw In The Henny If "HISS" Goes Number One

However, this also prompted a lot of backlash from Nicki Minaj fans for a few different reasons. First, they think Megan Thee Stallion was particularly hurt by this bar, which is why she referenced it. In addition, they called her out for talking with fans on Stationhead after the First Lady of Young Money popularized this concept. Finally, they want the Fever hitmaker to respond to "Big Foot," and will discredit her as long as there is no response. While that last point is a common concept in hip-hop beef, it's a very hard call to make.

After all, the "Megan's Law" bar basically ruins any sort of response that Nicki Minaj could have immediately, at least according to some fans. Others think that she will be able to enjoy the commercial success of "HISS" over "Big Foot" and claim this as a victory. Maybe just 32 bars or more could heat things up considerably, but for now, Megan Thee Stallion seems unbothered. For more news and the latest updates on this feud, stay logged into HNHH.

