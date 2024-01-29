Nicki Minaj "Big Foot": A Lyrical Breakdown Of The Megan Thee Stallion Diss

It's been nearly five years since "Hot Girl Summer" dominated the charts, and the track's former collaborators are at war right now. Days after Megan Thee Stallion's shots at Nicki Minaj on her new single "HISS," the Pink Friday 2 rapper responded with "Big Foot" in the wee hours of Monday morning. This comes after a whole weekend's worth of social media responses, Twitter rants, promo material, and more from the First Lady of Young Money. However, with this diss track, she goes into a little more detail when it comes to her main grievances toward the Houston superstar.

Naturally, fans are debating the meaning of certain lyrics beyond the standard "I'm a better rapper" talk, speculating on what else they could attack each other with, and ultimately, whether this cut is a solid diss. Does it live up to Nicki Minaj's own hype for it, or does it fall short of expectations? No matter what you think or which side you fall on, there are plenty of lyrics to break down and comment on here. If Megan Thee Stallion doesn't come through with a response... will "Big Foot" stand on its own two feet or will it limp to an easy "victory"? And if Meg does reply on wax, will Nicki's diss come out on top, or will she need to scramble in the studio to improve her chances?

Nicki Minaj Takes On The Megan Thee Stallion & Tory Lanez Case

To answer these questions, let's start with what most people probably wanted to hear about: the Tory Lanez case. Nicki Minaj thinks that Megan Thee Stallion is lying about the whole thing, and offered some particular jabs. For one, there's the "Big Foot" and "good foot" reference about her being shot in just one foot, whereas she originally claimed it was both. "Bad b***h, she like six foot, I call her Bigfoot/ The b***h fell off, I said, 'Get up on your good foot.'" Also, the "Everybody" hitmaker paints a picture of Meg "rubbing on Tory toupée" and asking her: "F**k you get shot with no scar?" For what it's worth, the Hottie did post a picture of the injury on social media, although folks theorize that she was actually hurt by broken glass. Hence: "Glass fragment foot a** b***h."

Not only that, but Nicki Minaj also roped Kelsey Harris into this, Megan Thee Stallion's former best friend who got with Tory Lanez. They had a falling out as a result of all this, and Nicki took aim, claiming that Meg slept with Harris' man and didn't chastise a friend for speaking on her best friend's child online. "F***in' your best friend man is cr*zy, you the type, though" and "You know, whenever I meet a woman that would f**k her friend's man (And let your friend talk about your ex-friend's baby on the Internet), I know that they have a very evil spirit" are highlights in this regard.

Carl Crawford, 1501 Certified Entertainment & The Industry

"B***h, you better stop that dialogue/ Before I hit Carl and buy your catalog," Nicki Minaj warns in the song's intro (which, by the way, is delivered in a slightly spoken-word style that the outro doubles down on much harder). With this, she opened the floodgates on Megan Thee Stallion's animosity towards her former label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, and its CEO Carl Crawford. After many disputes about royalties, contract details, and attempted sabotage, Megan and 1501 settled a lawsuit, resulting in her current status as an independent artist with a lot of industry backing. Minaj also questions this, as she claims that she didn't earn the space she occupies in the game by merit, but rather by connections and favors.

"Uh, still ain't topped 'Red Ruby'/ Tryna steal the sauce, I said, 'Get up out my cookbook,'" Nicki Minaj raps in reference to "Red Ruby Da Sleeze." That single from her included a line about "not f***ing with horses" that many interpreted as a shot towards Megan Thee Stallion. With it, she also suggests Megan is stealing from others and not implementing her own style. "They got you all them Grammys, but your flow's still a no" also alludes to this idea that the "one flow h*e" bought her success. As such, Nicki might buy the 28-year-old's catalog just so she can profit off of what she perceives to be lesser work than hers that is owed to her influence.

Megan's Relationships With Other Rappers

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 05: DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion attend the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 at Cobb Energy Center on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

"Big Foot" continues this line of thought by referencing Megan Thee Stallion's past romance rumors with other rappers. Therefore, Nicki Minaj insinuates that she used these relationships as stepping stones, and uses sexual favors to rise in the game. Through some wordplay, Nicki names French Montana, Moneybagg Yo, Trey Songz, DaBaby, G-Eazy, and the aforementioned Carl Crawford. "Sort of like French... She wanna party with DaBaby while rubbin' on Tory toupe/ I guess she needed Moneybaggs for them Trey Songz/ She G-Eazy, Carl made her crawl for it."

Most notably, Nicki Minaj name-drops her ex-boyfriend Pardison Fontaine as a ghostwriter. Meg and Pardi had a rough split with a lot of baggage and accusations of cheating, fake artistry, and more. "For a free beat, you could hit Megan raw/ If you a ghostwriter, party (Pardi) in Megan jaw." In addition, the 41-year-old alludes to a tweet she let out saying that Future "made [her] pay" $250K for a feature. Other lines from Nicki Minaj suggest Megan Thee Stallion is simply mad that no one loves her back. "She just mad that no n***a ever loved her/ No n***a gon' stand ten toes behind her/ Is it my fault I got good vagin-er?"

Thee Stallion's Mother, Kenneth Petty & Megan's Law

Megan Thee Stallion performs at Coachella on April 16, 2022 in Indio, California. (Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Now we arrive at arguably the most controversial and heavy part of "Big Foot." Megan Thee Stallion referenced Megan's Law on "HISS" (a U.S. law requiring publicly available information on registered sex offenders), which most people thought blasted Nicki Minaj's husband. Nicki and Kenneth Petty face backlash and scrutiny not just for his past, but for their alleged subsequent efforts to silence his accuser and erase this blemish. We bring this up because it gave the Barbz's leader impetus to reference Meg's family and condemn alleged hypocrisy. "This little begging wh*re talking about Megan's Law/ For a free beat, you could hit Megan raw" and "Now, since you think it's funny to speak about people's families, we'll all join in, we'll all play the reindeer games" target this.

As such, Nicki Minaj mentions Holly Thomas (rap name Holly-Wood), Megan Thee Stallion's mother who died in 2019 of a cancerous brain tumor. Connecting this to the Tory Lanez case again and other accusations, Roman invokes Thomas' memory. "Swearing on your dead mother when you lie" is an example, and obviously, so are the chorus and outro: "'Cause she was lying on your dead mama, on-on your dead mama" and "If you don't apologize to your mama in 24 hours/ S**t gonna get uglier than KenBarbie, okay? Don't play." What's more is that Nicki claims Meg slept with Holly's partner (Sigh, how you f**k your mother man when she die?) and points to more alleged secrets. "But, I'm very serious, h*e, the things that you've lied about, even pertaining to your mom, you don't want them out, okay?"

Nicki Calls Out Alleged Lies & Warns Megan Of What's Next

Nicki Minaj at The 2019 Met Gala on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

On that note, perhaps the most salient point of "Big Foot" is Nicki Minaj's claim that Megan Thee Stallion is a false front. "How you go on Gayle King and can't cry?" (plus "You was lying to the Queen, then you went lying to the King, Gayle") tackles Megan's interview where she didn't shed a tear despite her emotional testimony. Additionally, Minaj brings up alleged liposuction (Why did you lie about your lipo?). The Kenneth Petty debacle also resurfaces, calling his crimes "30-year-old tea, so stale" and accusing Thee Stallion of being drunk and belligerent. "Kylie kicked you out and made you stumble to the car." Finally, Nicki asks: "Why the f**k is you humping on a minor?" It's unclear whether she's mocking Megan asking her this question or accusing her of this behavior.

"I don't think you want the next installment of this song," Nicki Minaj warns Megan Thee Stallion in the spoken-word outro. "Now listen up, Big Foot,

you know I got a lot of tea, I went easy on you," Nicki says. "Soon as your new nose heals, and soon as your -– well, let's leave that for the second installment, brrr!" As such, she suggests another bombshell revelation or attack is coming soon. With all that in mind, what did you think of this diss track? Do you think Tina Snow will bite back harder, or is this a checkmate from the jump? Hit the comments section with your takes and stay up to date on HNHH for more updates on this battle.

