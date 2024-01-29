KenBarbie Slams Nicki Minaj For Dissing Her On New Track, "Big Foot"

KenBarbie fired back at Nicki Minaj on Twitter, early Monday, after the rapper dissed them on her new song, “Big Foot.” While the track was primarily a diss aimed at Megan Thee Stallion, KenBarbie caught a stray with the bar: “If you don’t apologize to your mama in 24 hours. Sh*t’s gonna get uglier than KenBarbie, okay? Don’t play.”

In response, the blogger wrote: “Nicki how are you going to buy anyone’s catalog when you got liens on your publishing and your tour deal? You blew your advance from your last tour and now this tour is collateral, so you’re literally bout to tour for free cause you owe Uncle Sam money.” From there, KenBarbie appeared to reference Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, who is a registered sex offender.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 16: Nicki Minaj performs onstage during iHeartRadio Y100's Jingle Ball 2023 at Amerant Bank Arena on December 16, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

“That man is keeping you all drugged up and mixing your coke wit horse tranquilizers and Ozempic so he can make you more stupid while taking your money and letting you look crazy. YOU HAVE TO BUY LOVE," they continued, "You have no room to judge anybody on anything, You have no friends (hence why they got you out here looking like a complete maniac while they ‘yesss queen!’ you to death just to keep their brownie points and your nasty ego under control) your brothers are pedophiles, your real dad is [a] drug addict like you, and your lil sister is living in the projects."

KenBarbie Responds To Nicki Minaj

The fact that I be on this lady mind is funny, but I love this I get paid for this ..Nicki how are you going to buy anyone’s catalog when you got liens on your publishing and your tour deal? You blew your advance from your last tour and now this tour is collateral, so you’re… pic.twitter.com/zpbf7JC5iR — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) January 29, 2024

KenBarbie concluded: "You might be ‘Nicki Minaj’ on the surface but deep down inside you’re that hurt lil girl that your mom abandoned in Trinidad till you was five and that’s why you hate her, you want to [talk] about apologizing to mothers like you didn’t hit your own mom and as it came out your own mouth you still haven’t forgiven her… Muah no family, no friends [face blowing a kiss] just coke.” The feud between Minaj and Megan flared up when the latter referenced Kenneth Petty on the song, "Hiss." Be on the lookout for further updates on Nicki Minaj on HotNewHipHop.

