Megan Thee Stallion Receives Glowing Praise From High School Peers, Yearbook Reveals She Was "Sophomore Class Favorite"

Megan Thee Stallion has been a fixture of the news cycle over the past few days. Overall, a lot of this has to do with the fact that she unleashed a diss track on Nicki Minaj. The song "Hiss" was not a direct diss, however, there were certainly bars thrown Nicki's way. Subsequently, Nicki has been going on a plethora of Twitter rants against Meg. On Monday morning, she even dropped "Big Foot" which is meant to be the official response. Unfortunately for Nicki, it is not working too well.

This new song has been hit with a lot of criticism from fans. Some are even saying that Nicki is washed. Others have brought up the Safaree ghostwriting allegations. Needless to say, things are not going too well for the "Queen Of Rap." In fact, many have taken to social media to defend Meg. Even her high school classmates are getting involved. Below, you can see how one person spoke about Meg's reputation at her high school. She even shared a Yearbook photo that dubbed her "sophomore class favorite."

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Unleashes Explosive New Single "Hiss"

Megan Thee Stallion Is The People's Champ

"I didn’t know her personally when we were in HS but I knew enough OF her to know she was NICE to everyone!" the Twitter user wrote. "Like nice enough to get voted class favorite not once but TWICE in our yearbooks. She was in a lot of social clubs bc she’s a LIKABLE person. I won’t let y’all lie abt Meg." Based on this glowing seal of approval, it is clear that Meg was a good person throughout her life. Overall, it can be easy to be a bad person on your way to the top. However, it seems like Meg has always been down-to-earth and well-liked.

For someone from her high school to speak out, really speaks volumes. Let us know what you think of her Nicki beef, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on your favorite artists.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Is Officially Back In The Studio