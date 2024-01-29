Kelsey Nicole Shades Megan Thee Stallion By Liking Tweet Praising Nicki Minaj's Diss Track

Kelsey Nicole is someone who became a huge name when it came to the Tory Lanez shooting trial. Of course, she used to be best friends with Megan Thee Stallion. However, their friendship broke apart after Nicole was present the night Meg was shot. Overall, there were a lot of rumors about what happened that night. Based on the rule of law, it was Tory who ultimately shot Meg. That said, there were some theories out there that it was actually none other than Nicole herself. This was ultimately never proven, although Meg and Kelsey remain former friends.

Recently, Kelsey Nicole was thrust back into the spotlight thanks to Meg's beef with Nicki Minaj. With the track "Hiss," Meg ended up launching Nicki into a fury. Over the last few days, Nicki has been working on her response and she has been doing so with a lot of gusto. It is clear she wants to create the best response possible, and fans have been dialed into the whole situation. Well, at midnight on Monday, Nicki launched her diss track called "Big Foot." Now, it appears as though Kelsey is giving the song her co-sign.

Kelsey Nicole Responds

Above, you can see a screenshot where it becomes clear that Nicole has been liking some tweets. The main one is praise for "Big Foot," which proves that Nicole has decided to take sides. "Me going to sleep knowing Nicki's pen game is unmatched! #bigfoot," the tweet reads. Although the Barbz are loving the track, not everyone is feeling the same. In fact, some believe this song is ruining Nicki's legacy in real time. Moreover, there are even people who believe this is a sign that Nicki needs Safaree Samuels back. There is a Stan civil war going on, with Nicki and Meg being the two sides.

For now, Megan is remaining cool, calm, and collected. She has yet to react to the new song, and it remains to be seen if she will. That said, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed.

