It’s been over a week since a jury found Tory Lanez guilty of all three counts in the trial surrounding the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. From die-hard fans online to his own father, the outcome of the trial became a divisive point of conversation online.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 28: Tory Lanez attends Sorry For What Event on September 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Deputy District Attorneys Alexander Bott and Kathy Ta showed the jury 47 exhibits to push for Tory’s conviction. Now that the case is closed, the exhibits of evidence used in the case have finally hit the Internet. StreetTV obtained evidence from the case which includes much of what appeared in the trial. Firstly, X-Ray images of Megan Thee Stallion’s injuries and bloodied foot surfaced, along with pictures of the shell casings at the scene of the crime. Additionally, LAPD bodycam footage and a neighbor’s surveillance video from the scene surfaced online.

The 35+ minute video also includes several text messages that helped the prosecution secure their conviction. One of which is Tory’s apology to Megan after the shooting. The second comes from Kelsey Nicole, who messaged Meg’s bodyguard Justin Edison, “Tory shot Meg.”

All 47 exhibits appeared online a few days after Tory Lanez’s jail call to Kelsey Nicole emerged. The call, which became critical in the prosecution’s case, includes an apology to Nicole and Megan Thee Stallion, though he didn’t outright admit to shooting anyone.

“I know she [Megan] probably never, ever gonna talk to me ever again,” Tory said. “But I just want you to know, bruh, I was just so fucking drunk. I ain’t even know what the fuck was going on, bruh, like deadass. I’d never do some shit like that… I was just so fucking drunk, n***a, I just didn’t understand what the fuck was going on, bruh. Regardless, that’s not going to make anything right and that’s not going to make my actions right.”

Tory Lanez was taken into custody after he was convicted. A jury handed down guilty verdicts on charges of assault with a firearm causing great bodily injury; possession a concealed, loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. He returns to court on January 25th for his sentence.