Nicki Minaj Might've Blasted Megan Thee Stallion As A Flop In Lengthy New Tweet

Nicki Minaj just unloaded a near-MLA-formatted essay on Twitter on Friday (January 26), seemingly responding to Megan Thee Stallion's new diss track "HISS." While nothing is explicitly confirmed, pretty much everyone involved and spectating is feeding into the idea that Meg dissed Nicki here. The Young Money MC already responded to this explicitly on social media, making fun of the Houston rapper and liking tweets shading her. Now, it seems like she came through with a developed "statement" of sorts on the matter, and you can check it out in full a bit further down below. It's a long tirade, but we'll highlight the parts most relevant to the conflict

"If your last 5-10 releases flopped…" Nicki Minaj wrote. "If The internet checks don’t clear outside in real life. If all the paid blogs & paid tweets = flop after flop after FLOP album… Did y’all run up that “Barbie World” song they tried? It’s bubbling under this week. Video & all and didn’t crack the HOT 100. It’s a BUB. They losing so much money with BF…

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Takes Aim On “Hiss”: Breaking Down The Bars Toward Her Targets

Nicki Minaj Seemingly Unleashes On Megan Thee Stallion

"Ain’t generate not one penny of a profit yet & claim she went to college but can’t read her contract …?" Nicki Minaj continued. "Another manipulation so she can kick ppl to the curb after they helped her. Did y’all run up her color purple song? Nope. Huge vmas performance [big video] = flop. Every album she’s ever released= flopped. Paid media all the time. Fraudulent awards = flopped. Horrible ACTOR that can’t cry on cue. Don’t try to act bookie it’s a chop. Pathological & manipulative liar. Using ghost writers & still SUCK. So it’s not me, y’all. I would never. I’m a classy lil rich lady."

Meanwhile, others are also chiming in on this beef, who they think is "winning" right now, and whether or not it's all inflated for show. Either way, if this does turn into a full-blown diss track exchange, all we can ask for is that both femcees stay in top form. If you're going to put others down on your way to the top, especially ones who have paved the way and are continuing your legacy, then at least come through with some skill to back it up, both of which are more than capable of. On that note, stay up to date on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Disses Megan Thee Stallion With Tory Lanez Bar, Also May Have Dissed Latto