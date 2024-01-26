Akbar V Slams Megan Thee Stallion's "Weak" Nicki Minaj Diss

According to Akbar V, Nicki's "bout to clear" Meg.

As Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj's fans continue to clash over the former's new song "Hiss," Akbar V has taken to Twitter to weigh in. Notably, the single features various jabs at Nicki, which doesn't come as too much of a surprise, as the two femcees haven't gotten along previously. The fallout has been wild, with Nicki readying her "Big Foot" response track and liking shady posts on Twitter.

According to Akbar V, however, Meg didn't really do much with "Hiss." She's shared several Tweets suggesting that she expected more from the Houston MC, despite being a friend of Nicki's. "Damn you mean to tell me all the shhhh she done said you come back with that weak sh*t," she began one Tweet. "#hiphop is dooooooomd i gotta couple questions 1. Was you scared 2. Who wrote it ? 3. Who gassed you ? 4. Who let you do it ?"

Akbar V Reacts To "Hiss"

Akbar didn't stop there, however. "Now if Meg did say some due shhhh i would've said oh that was hard but still team Nicki ... but girl u ain't eat nun ...." she added. The Atlanta native went on to claim that Nicki's going to come out on top when she finally drops "Big Foot," suggesting that Meg should get to work on her own response immediately. "Meg u need to already b in the studio like last night .....Nicki bout to clear u ....., this is Hiphop get back up Meg and try it again the first one ain't stick u gotta get up and try again like Aaliyah said in that song," she said.

What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion's explosive new track and beef with Nicki Minaj? What about Akbar V's reaction to it? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

