Nicki Minaj Responds To Megan Thee Stallion's Diss Track By Posting Her Feet

Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion have been engaged in an unspoken beef of sorts over the past year or so. Although these two have made music together, there has been this turn in their relationship. Overall, it is hard to discern what went down here. However, if one thing is for certain, it is that the two do not like each other. In fact, last night, Meg dropped her new song "Hiss" which seems to have some shots at Nicki on it.

"These hoes don't be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan's Law/I don't really know what the problem is, but I guarantee y'all don't want me to start/Bitch, you a pussy (You a pussy), never finna check me (Yeah)," she raps on the track. For those who don't know, Megan's Law is a law that makes it so that sex offenders must be made public by law enforcement. As you can imagine, fans saw this as a dig at Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty. Well, since then, Nicki has responded in full force. Below, you can see what that response entailed.

Nicki Minaj Reacts

She posted her feet in one tweet, and then liked a whole bunch of other tweets about Meg's feet. It doesn't take a rocket scientist to understand what is happening here. Megan Thee Stallion was shot in the foot back in 2020 by Tory Lanez. Now, Nicki is using that as a way of mocking Meg in this new beef. Sure, it may come across as a low blow, but all is fair in love and war. Or at least that's what they say. No matter what, this is one of those feuds that will not go away with ease.

Meg's Track

Whose side are you taking in this feud?

