Nicki Minaj Addresses Tory Lanez & Iggy Azalea Bar, Ranks Her Own Albums

Nicki Minaj recently sat down for a very enlightening interview with Joe Budden, one that finally cleared up one of her new album Pink Friday 2's most memorable lyrics. "Stay in your Tory lane, b***h, I'm not Iggy," she rapped on the cut "FTCU," a pointed reference to both artists' working relationship, collaborative history, the letter that Azalea wrote in support of Lanez, and possibly a Megan Thee Stallion diss. Given how much this bar stood out, we're not surprised that the Slaughterhouse MC wanted to dive deeper in. When Joe asked, the Trinidadian rapper turned the question on him to see if his interpretation is on the right track.

"Well, it could be shade to a few people," Joe Budden began. "Without saying if you think the shade is in mind, what do you think the line itself means?" Nicki Minaj clapped back. "'I'm not one of them,' that's what I think it means," he replied. "And I think it was a clever way to say that." "Yeah! Thank you," she responded, although she seemed comically taken aback by his laughter right after. "I really appreciate me getting a compliment from Mr. Buddens! I'm taking it." "I liked your last album!" Joe hilariously defended, to which Nicki said that even she doesn't like that album.

Elsewhere, she also spoke a little bit more on Queen indirectly via social media on Friday (December 22). Moreover, Nicki Minaj provided her "honest ranking" of all her albums on Twitter, which may surprise folks. "Ok here’s my honest ranking," she began. "1. Pink Friday 2. 2. The Pinkprint. 3. QUEEN. 4. Pink Friday. 5. Pink Friday Roman Reloaded (The Re-Up). But I truly respect all gag city resident opinions. What the albums mean to you is your own truth based on where you were in your own life." Considering that the 41-year-old apparently doesn't even like Queen, this insinuation that she doesn't like Pink Friday might be the reason she wanted to make whatever she wanted to make on its sequel.

Meanwhile, these comments on the Tory and Iggy bar are interesting considering other comments during this interview on her appreciation for female rappers. Surely the coming days and weeks will bring us more revelations and statements in this vein from someone so connected to their fanbase. We can't wait to see how the new year shapes up for the Queen. For more news and the latest updates on Nicki Minaj, come back to HNHH.

