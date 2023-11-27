Nicki Minaj Labels “Pink Friday 2” One Of The “Greatest Albums Of All Time”

Nicki Minaj says Pink Friday 2 is already one of the greatest albums of all time. She made the proclamation during a tweet addressed to her fans on Monday. “Dear Barbz,” Minaj began the post. “It just dawned on me; I am about to release one of the greatest albums of ALL TIME. Love always, Harajuku #Barbie.” The comments arrive as the project is due to release, next month.

The post had fans expectidly excited. One replied: “This album will go down in history as one of the biggest rap albums to ever takeover the 2020’s era. we are coming go break records upon records with this one queen.” Another wrote: “I’m soooooo excited the fact that we haven’t really heard any snippets is making me even more excited too.”

Nicki Minaj Attends "Barbie" Premiere

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: Nicki Minaj attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Minaj has been able to keep details on the highly-anticipated project under wraps; however, she teased that she'll be revealing one of her best-kept secrets on the project during a post on Sunday night. "Last night when all the world was sleeping, I was up…missing you…a painful amount of missing you…listening to the intro track on #PinkFriday2…I wrote it for you," she wrote in the candid post. "On Dec. 8th…when the clock strikes 12, one of my best kept secrets & proudest moments will be unveiled." Check out her latest comments on the project below.

Nicki Minaj Teases "Pink Friday 2"

Pink Friday 2 will be available for fans on December 8 as her first solo studio album since 2018's Queen. Be on the lookout for further updates on Nicki Minaj as well as Pink Friday 2 on HotNewHipHop.

