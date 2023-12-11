Nicki Minaj Blasts Industry For Weak State Of Female Hip-Hop, Jess Hilarious Responds

Nicki Minaj recently stirred up a firestorm by speaking on the current state of female hip-hop, one she feels quite disappointed by. Moreover, she recently called out the music industry for, in her opinion, signing female rappers with subpar rapping ability in order to replace her. Of course, the Trinidadian MC has a lot to say on this subject and has plenty of good reason to right now, if only for the fact that she's promoting her new album Pink Friday 2. On that album she also tears into other femcees and the hip-hop game as a whole, so she's just relaying what she already spit. But the 41-year-old definitely ruffled some feathers here and spoke on people who don't know music being authorities on it, addressing a topic that is much bigger than just her.

"Rap should sound like f***ing rap!" Nicki Minaj exploded while on air on a radio program. "That's y'all f***ing problem, and that's why all of the record labels– not all, but some– are scrambling so bad because they about to go f***ing bankrupt. 'Cause they was trying so bad to replace this one b***h. When you water something down, you lose the quality, which then loses the investors and investments. 'Cause it's not bringing back any profit.

"And that is why people who do not understand rap are judging rap," Nicki Minaj continued. "Why? It's because, the same way y'all used to get mad and say, 'Hm, who's actually voting for the Grammys?' Well, guess what? You have no idea? Most people voting for most awards don't listen to that kind of music that they're voting for. Most people speaking on music don't actually listen to the kind of music they're speaking on."

Jess Hilarious Chimes In

Meanwhile, comedian, radio host, and The Breakfast Club alum Jess Hilarious had this to retort with. "But you're purposely doing FEATURES with these girls that 'can't rap,'" she wrote in the comments section of The Neighborhood Talk's coverage of Nicki's statements. "You never put somebody that can actually rap on your s**t. So you're in fact helping the labels replace you?" For more news and updates on Nicki Minaj and Jess Hilarious, stay logged into HNHH.

