"Pink Friday 2" Sales Projections Increase, Nicki Minaj Promises To Cuss Joe Budden Out: Watch

The Barbz have long predicted that Nicki Minaj's comeback would be epic, but even they weren't fully prepared for the creativity unleashed by the Queen of Rap on Pink Friday 2. She reconnected with frequent collaborators like Drake and Lil Wayne on her tracklist, while also tackling new challenges, such as working with 50 Cent and J. Cole. The initial first week sales projections for the LP hit the internet this past weekend, with HDD speculating Minaj would move 170-190K album equivalent units over the next few days. After making a splash on Friday (December 8), those numbers have gotten a significant increase today (December 12).

This time, HDD says the mother of one is aiming to land on top of the Billboard chart and should sell 200K. "It would mark her biggest debut since The Pinkprint in 2014," @chartdata noted when sharing the information. Minaj's last album, 2018's Queen debuted at No. 2 with 185K units sold, coming behind Travis Scott's Astroworld, which arrived atop the Billboard 200 the week before. The Trinidadian wasn't happy to lose out on her throne last time, so she'll be happy to see that competition is minimal this time around.

Pink Friday 2 Aiming for No. 1 Debut

She's probably taking time to celebrate the big news, but elsewhere, Minaj is keeping busy giving one interview after another. On Tuesday, she teased another sitdown with Joe Budden coming in the future and even hinted that she might have to cuss the podcaster out again, as has seemingly become their tradition. "You know why I'm here? Because this man always deserves a good cussing out from me, ok? And that's why I made it my business! Was I gonna cancel it? Sure! Was I gonna show up 10 hours late? Of course!" she quipped.

Nicki Minaj is Ready to Let Joe Budden Feel Her Fury

Will you be tuning into Nicki Minaj's next sitdown with Joe Budden when it drops? If yes, let us know what you hope to hear the two multi-talents hash out in the comments. Make sure to check back later for any updates on these two and our other favourite celebrities.

