Megan Thee Stallion Shades Nicki Minaj On "The Breakfast Club"

For those who don't know, Megan Thee Stallion recently unleashed her new song "Hiss," which features various jabs at those who have spoken down on her. Notably, she threw quite a bit of shade at Nicki Minaj, who she's had her fair share of differences with in the past. She didn't call her out by name, but a mention of "Megan's Law," a law that requires authorities to notify the public of sex offenders in their area, made it pretty clear who she was talking about.

As expected, she and the Barbz have fired back with full force, leading to online chaos and even an upcoming response track from Nicki, "Big Foot." As the two rap divas' fanbases spar on social media, #BigFoot trends on Twitter, and Nicki likes shady posts about Meg, the Houston MC has stayed mostly silent.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hiss” Preview Has Karlissa Saffold & Thee Hotties Feeling Hype

Megan Thee Stallion Discusses "Hiss"

She did recently call into The Breakfast Club, however, chatting with Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy about the single. During their conversation, Meg reiterated that the song is a warning. "It's basically telling you to back off," she described. "I hear you, I see you, back up off me now." When Charlamagne asked her to clarify whether she named any names, she noted that she didn't. She went on to suggest that the track is actually aimed at multiple people. "Whoever feel it feel it," she said.

Meg also mentioned that she doesn't have social media on her phone, leaving her unbothered by the inevitable "smoke." "They're gonna act like it's unprovoked. I'm gonna take a little nap, and I'll wake back up to see what they have to say," she explained. What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj's beef? What about Meg calling into The Breakfast Club to talk about her new song? Are you a fan of "Hiss"? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Nicki Minaj & Megan Thee Stallion Beef Leads To All Out Calamity On Social Media, "#BigFoot" Begins To Trend

[Via]