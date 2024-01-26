Cardi B Dragged Into Nicki Minaj & Megan Thee Stallion Beef As Social Media Reacts To "Hiss"

Cardi B is someone who has beefed with her fellow artists quite a bit. Overall, her largest feud is with none other than Nicki Minaj. These two have gone back and forth, and for the most part, it has gotten very personal. From Kenneth Petty threatening Offset to Nicki liking tweets about Kulture, it has been a bit messy. However, over the past couple of months or so, the feud has hit a hiatus of sorts. Unfortunately, Cardi is being thrust back into this feud thanks to the wrath of Megan Thee Stallion.

In case you didn't know, Megan just dropped off a new song called "Hiss" in which she went scorched earth on Nicki Minaj. Since then, however, Nicki has delivered a diss of her own. Furthermore, fans have been taking to social media with their feverous reactions. It has quite the start to the morning, and one can only imagine what is going through the heads of these artists. That said, social media is doing its thing, and Cardi has began trending amidst the mess.

Read More: Cardi B & Offset Reunite For Christmas

Megan Goes After Nicki

In the tweets down below, you can see what fans have to say about the whole thing. Overall, they are very much in the camp that this is a feud that is here to stay. Moreover, fans are anticipating that Cardi will come out and side with Megan. However, this has yet to happen. Instead, Cardi has remained quiet on social media. "Cardi B about to come on here and tweet her whip shots," one person wrote. "This just further proves that Cardi B was never lying when she said that Nicki had like shady tweets talking about Kulture," said another in regards to Nicki's recent likes.

Twitter Pops Off

At this point, only time will tell whether or not this feud persists. In the meantime, let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on your favorite artists and their latest projects.

Read More: Cardi B Previews New Music

[Via]