Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hiss” Preview Has Karlissa Saffold & Thee Hotties Feeling Hype

Megan Thee Stallion's fanbase understood when she took most of 2023 to focus on her mental health. Now that we're well into the new year, however, her listeners – known as Thee Hotties – are all too eager to hear what's next for her musically. Her latest projects include channelling her inner Regina George alongside Renee Rapp for Mean Girls, and finally addressing her surprising split from Pardison Fontaine on "Cobra." Following that, her ex threw no shortage of shade on "THEE PERSON," not only claiming Megan underwent liposuction but also that she's to blame for the demise of her failed interpersonal relationships.

Instead of reacting to that on social media immediately, the Houston native took the high road. She's in the gym more frequently than ever before, putting in work so she can continue to amaze us with her twerking skills. Earlier this week, Thee Stallion revealed her next single, another snake-themed title called "Hiss" is dropping on Friday (January 26), and from the sounds of the latest preview, this Hot Girl won't be holding back.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Has Fans Begging For Music In Stunning Instagram Dump

Megan Thee Stallion Makes Her Presence Felt

"I just want to kick this s**t off by saying f**k y'all! I ain't gotta clear my name on a motherf**kin' thang," the curvaceous queen declared. "Every time I get mentioned, one of y'all b**ch a** ni**as get 24 hours of attention. I'm finna get this s**t off my chest and lay it to rest. Let's go," Megan continued, catching the attention of Blueface's mom and countless others.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Vs. Karlissa Saffold: Blueface's Mom Wants To Cut All Ties

Blueface’s Mom and Other Fans React

"Tell them again 😂," Karlissa Saffold wrote beneath Megan Thee Stallion's latest promotional post for "Hiss." TDE signee Doechii is also excited to hear what the rap diva's been cooking up lately, not to mention the hundreds of fans who left comments for her to read. "I already know this gon' be on repeat real bad," one user speculated. "Miss Snow has entered the chat 🔥," another chimed in. Keep scrolling to read more reactions, and let us know in the comments who you think Meg will be dissing this New Music Friday (January 26).

Karlissa Saffold

Hiss Reactions

Megan Thee Stallion

[Via]