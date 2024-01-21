Renee Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion Perform "Not My Fault" On "Saturday Night Live": Watch

Renee Rapp brought out Megan Thee Stallion as part of her Saturday Night Live musical spot. The pair performed their collab "Not My Fault", which they recorded for the newly released Mean Girls remake. The film is not directly a remake of the 2004 film, but a blend of the original film and the wildly popular Broadway musical. Furthermore, Rapp also performed her track "Snow Angel", from her album of the same name released last year.

Rapp also performed in a sketch during the episode, which aired January 20. The main host was Jakob Elodi, who is widely expected to earn an Oscar nod for his role as Elvis Presley in Priscilla. Rachel McAdams also appeared in the episode, announcing one of Rapp's performances.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion And Renee Rapp Play Dress-Up And Start A Riot In "Not My Fault" Music Video

Megan The Stallion Reveals Olympic Vision

Both Rapp and Megan have been very busy in the past few months. For Megan, this included doing some early promos for the upcoming Olympics in Paris. The skit, promoting NBC's coverage of the Games, opens with Megan flexing her style alongside some gilded equestrians before introducing her "hot girl" - a talking, winged horse that also breathes fire. Furthermore, Megan also dubs the Games "Thee Paris Olympics". However, the entire envision is revealed to be an elaborate pitch that Megan is giving to a confused board of directors at NBC. This leads into Megan also using her signature vocal fry to dub the Games the "Ahlympics".

“As America gathers together today on Thanksgiving, we wanted to surprise the nation with an Olympic moment as big as the holiday, and what better way to do that than with ‘Thee Olympics,’ featuring Megan Thee Stallion and dressage horses at Versailles. As we approach the new year, even more surprises are in store as we continue to bring to life the biggest media event of 2024 — the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games," Jenny Storms, NBC Universal’s CMO Of Sports And Entertainment, told Rolling Stone about the promo spot.

Read More: "Cobra" Lands Megan Thee Stallion Best YouTube Debut For Female Rap In 2023

[via]