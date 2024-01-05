Megan Thee Stallion And Renee Rapp Play Dress-Up And Start A Riot In "Not My Fault" Music Video

Megan Thee Stallion is in the midst of a run of new soundtrack singles in recent months. It started with a song she contributed to the A24-produced film D*cks: The Musical, which she also played a role in. Recently, she appeared in the newest season of Netflix's animated show Big Mouth. Alongside her appearance she also contributed a raunchy new song to the show. But the biggest soundtrack cut she's dropped recently is a collaboration with one of the breakout stars of 2023.

Renee Rapp is establishing herself as one of the go-to young artists and pop singers around. She's taking on the lead role in an upcoming remake of Mean Girls that will feature many more musical elements. That's probably one of the main reasons why Rapp teamed up with Megan Thee Stallion for a new single last month. The track is called "Not My Fault" and in conjunction with the release of the film it also just got an accompanying music video. Fans are flocking to the video in bulk since it dropped earlier today. Check out the new visual below.

Megan Thee Stallion's New Music Video

In the video, Megan and Renee show off a variety of flashy outfits. In the legacy of the original film, there's a LOT of pink. But it eventually leads to a darker point, literally. Renee sports some darker clothes, gets new tattoos and even starts a school riot in the second half of the video.

The song follows the release of Megan Thee Stallion's new single "Cobra" last year. The track saw her bearing her feelings with even more honesty and vulnerability than ever before. The song also saw her addressing her breakup from Pardison Fontaine and called him out directly for allegedly cheating. He answered back with responses of his own in musical format, though they were far less successful. What do you think of the new music video for Megan Thee Stallion and Renee Rapp's "Not My Fault?" Let us know in the comment section below.

