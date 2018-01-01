mean girls
- Pop CultureMegan The Stallion Lindsay Lohan Reference Cut From "Mean Girls" Digital ReleaseLohan had taken issue withe the line when the film released last month.By Ben Mock
- TVTina Fey Net Worth 2024: What Is The Comedian Worth?Discover Tina Fey's fortune as we delve into her career, achievements, and financial prowess.By Rain Adams
- Pop Culture"Mean Girls" NYC Premiere Photo Roundup: Lindsay Lohan, Megan Thee Stallion, Reneé Rapp & MoreCelebrities descended on The Big Apple to celebrate the musical return of The Plastics and their classmates.By Erika Marie
- Music VideosMegan Thee Stallion And Renee Rapp Play Dress-Up And Start A Riot In "Not My Fault" Music VideoMegan and Renee shared the elaborate new video coinciding with the film.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion And Renee Rapp Announce Upcoming CollabIt's the first team-up between the pair of young artists. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Recreates Iconic "Mean Girls" Scene In Coach CommercialMegan Thee Stallion is the center of attention in a "Mean Girls"-inspired TV spot for Coach.By Joshua Robinson
- Movies"Mean Girls" Cast Reunites In Effort To Boost Voter TurnoutThe cast of "Mean Girls" held a reunion to get fans to register to vote.By Cole Blake
- GramMegan Thee Stallion's A Big Fan Of Travis Scott & Young Thug‘s “Out West”It's a tune!By Chantilly Post
- Pop CultureWendy Williams Reportedly Unable To Book Guests For Talk Show Due To Mean Girl WaysWendy Williams' savage remarks are coming back to haunt her. By Chantilly Post
- Music VideosAriana Grande's "Thank U, Next" Video Is HereAriana Grande's new video addresses her relationships with Mac Miller, Big Sean, and Pete Davidson.By Alex Zidel
- MusicAriana Grande's "Thank U, Next" Trailer Includes Failed Engagement JokeThe star-studded video reunites the original cast of "Mean Girls."By Alex Zidel
- MusicAriana Grande's "Thank U, Next" Video Will Mimic Class Romantic ComediesThe teasers don't lie!By Chantilly Post
- News24hrs and Blackbear Team Up For "Regina George"The Beartrap and Private Club unite.By Milca P.