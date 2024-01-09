"Mean Girls" NYC Premiere Photo Roundup: Lindsay Lohan, Megan Thee Stallion, Reneé Rapp & More

Return to wearing pink on Wednesdays because the new musical edition of Mean Girls is just around the corner. In 2004, the Mark Waters-directed film stormed the globe and overtook pop culture. The movie starred Lindsay Lohan as Cady Heron, a coy teen who transfers to a new school after being raised in Africa. She clashes with The Plastics, led by Regina George, perfectly portrayed by Rachel McAdams. The cult classic is a fan-favorite that has been quoted and meme'd for two decades, and in just a few days, the next iteration of Mean Girls is set to arrive in theaters.

There have been several events leading up to the January 12 release of Mean Girls, but most recently, stars gathered for the New York City premiere. Last night, celebrities descended on New York City's AMC in Lincoln Park to celebrate the upcoming musical. The red carpet hosted several familiar faces, including Tina Fey, who wrote the screenplay for both Mean Girls films. She was joined by Lindsay Lohan, who posed for photos alongside the new cast. This latest Mean Girls feature breeds flourishing talent with names like Reneé Rapp, Angourie Rice, Christopher Briney, and Auliʻi Cravalho.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 08: Reneé Rapp and Megan Thee Stallion attend the "Mean Girls" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on January 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

As she typically does at such events, Megan Thee Stallion stole the attention in a purple gown pulled from the Julian Mendez costume gallery, reports Harper's Bazaar. Some believe she gave a subtle nod to the recently released film The Color Purple in the Natalia Barzilai design. Further, the Grammy winner also posed alongside her collaborator, Reneé Rapp. The two collided on "Not My Fault" from the Mean Girls soundtrack.

Tina Fey and the feature's producer, Saturday Night Live legend Lorne Michaels, were also on the scene, along with Lohan, who looked stunning. Check out a few highlights from the event and the official trailer for the Mean Girls musical below.