Megan The Stallion Lindsay Lohan Reference Cut From "Mean Girls" Digital Release

A reference to an infamous Lindsay Lohan insult has been removed from the digital release of Mean Girls. Megan Thee Stallion's utterance of "fire crotch", a reference to an early 2000s It Girl diss of Lohan, appeared in the theatrical cut of the film but has been removed from the digital release. Lohan expressed her dismay at the line's inclusion when the film was released in theatres last month.

Tina Fey, who was responsible for the film's script, did not address the controversy despite her long-standing relationship with Lohan. With the "fire crotch" line removed, Megan's brief cameo dialogue ends with her simply saying "We going back to red." The line had previously continued with the reference to "Y2K fire crotch". This now creates the rare instance of a digital release and theatrical cut, something that doesn't happen as often in 2024. Do you think the line should have been removed? Let us know in the comments.

Renee Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion Perform "Not My Fault" On Saturday Night Live

Meanwhile, late January saw Renee Rapp bring out Megan as part of her Saturday Night Live musical spot. The pair performed their collab "Not My Fault", which they recorded for the Mean Girls remake. The film is not directly a remake of the 2004 film, but a blend of the original film and the wildly popular Broadway musical. As mentioned, Megan also made a brief cameo in the film, furthering her various acting exploits. Furthermore, Rapp also performed her track "Snow Angel", from her album of the same name released last year.

Rapp also performed in a sketch during the episode, which aired January 20. The main host was Jakob Elodi, who is widely expected to earn an Oscar nod for his role as Elvis Presley in Priscilla. Actress Rachel McAdams also appeared in the episode, announcing one of Rapp's performances.

