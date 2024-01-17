Lindsay Lohan's Dad Takes Shots At Megan Thee Stallion Over Planet Fitness Collab

Late last month Megan Thee Stallion introduced a new character as part of a brand collab. She transformed into Mother Fitness, who protects gym attendees from some of the most toxic parts of gym culture. It's in collaboration with Planet Fitness, which has a history of celebrity collaborations. And earlier this week the father of a previous spokeswoman had something to say about Megan's new character.

"I'm sorry, but you're going to compare this... to this... in the "fitness" industry. Lol.. really?" a recent tweet made by Lindsay Lohan's father Michael reads. The tweet is accompanied by pictures of Lindsay from her Planet Fitness commercials alongside Megan in the newest ones. Lohan famously worked with the brand as an ambassador and spokeswoman. Her most notable appearance came during a Super Bowl commercial that took aim at her controversial past in hilarious fashion. While she personally hasn't said anything about Megan's new campaign, her father took it upon himself to share his thoughts. As you'd expect though, fans online quickly came to Megan's defense in bulk. Check out the original tweet and some reactions to it below.

Lindsay Lohan's Dad Aims Fitness Tweet At Megan Thee Stallion

The tweet ended up being incredibly unpopular. Lohan's father equating somebody being skinny to being healthy didn't sit right with fans online. "Being skinny doesn’t mean you’re fit," one of the highest upvoted comments on a repost of the tweet reads. Other commentors came through with jokes. "One was on drugs & one was on cornbread so of course," one comment reads. "Comparing Kraft Mac & Cheese to baked Mac & Cheese is wild" another agrees.

Both Megan and Lindsay popped up at the premiere for the recent Mean Girls musical remake. Lindsay played the starring role in the original film while Megan is included on the soundtrack. Her song "Not My Fault" sees her teaming up with one of the stars of the film Renee Rapp. What do you think of Lindsay Lohan's father taking shots at Megan Thee Stallion's fitness? Let us know in the comment section below.

