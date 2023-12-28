Megan Thee Stallion Becomes "Mother Fitness" For New Planet Fitness Ad

Meg's new character is out to save fitness.

BYLavender Alexandria
GQ Men of the Year Party 2023

Earlier today a collaboration between Megan Thee Stallion and Planet Fitness was announced. The brand is tapping the hard-hitting rapper as a spokeswoman for their national chain of gyms. For the team-up, Megan is transforming into a new mascot of sorts called "Mother Fitness." In a new advertisement shared from the company she, vows to save fitness by eliminating some of the most toxic elements of average gyms.

In the accompanying press release, Megan explains her reason for the team-up. “Working out is such an important part of my routine, so this partnership with Planet Fitness genuinely embodies my personal values. We want to encourage everyone to prioritize their physical and mental health heading into the New Year, so they can reach new heights in 2024 and continue to grow into the best version of themselves," her press release reads. Check out the new advertisement featuring her "Mother Fitness" character below.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion's Bodysuit Highlights Her Curves To Perfection

Megan Thee Stallion Teams Up With Planet Fitness

Earlier this month, Megan Thee Stallion dropped her newest soundtrack single. This time it was the song "P*ssy Don't Lie" from the Netflix animated comedy show Big Mouth. It's the third soundtrack cut she's dropped in the past few months. It started with a song from the A24 musical Dicks: The Musical which she also had an acting role in. She then teamed up with breakthrough pop singer Renee Rapp to collaborate on a cut from the upcoming remake of Mean Girls.

Those all followed her newest single "Cobra" which made a splash when it dropped earlier this year. The song saw Megan getting personal and sharing some details on what she's been going through recently. The biggest revelation was her allegations of cheating against her ex-boyfriend Pardison Fontaine. The breakup has been the source of multiple diss tracks from Pardi in the wake of her accusations. What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion teaming up with Planet Fitness for her new character "Mother Fitness?" Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Who Has Megan Thee Stallion Dated?

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.