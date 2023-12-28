Megan Thee Stallion Becomes "Mother Fitness" For New Planet Fitness Ad

Earlier today a collaboration between Megan Thee Stallion and Planet Fitness was announced. The brand is tapping the hard-hitting rapper as a spokeswoman for their national chain of gyms. For the team-up, Megan is transforming into a new mascot of sorts called "Mother Fitness." In a new advertisement shared from the company she, vows to save fitness by eliminating some of the most toxic elements of average gyms.

In the accompanying press release, Megan explains her reason for the team-up. “Working out is such an important part of my routine, so this partnership with Planet Fitness genuinely embodies my personal values. We want to encourage everyone to prioritize their physical and mental health heading into the New Year, so they can reach new heights in 2024 and continue to grow into the best version of themselves," her press release reads. Check out the new advertisement featuring her "Mother Fitness" character below.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion's Bodysuit Highlights Her Curves To Perfection

Megan Thee Stallion Teams Up With Planet Fitness

Earlier this month, Megan Thee Stallion dropped her newest soundtrack single. This time it was the song "P*ssy Don't Lie" from the Netflix animated comedy show Big Mouth. It's the third soundtrack cut she's dropped in the past few months. It started with a song from the A24 musical Dicks: The Musical which she also had an acting role in. She then teamed up with breakthrough pop singer Renee Rapp to collaborate on a cut from the upcoming remake of Mean Girls.

Those all followed her newest single "Cobra" which made a splash when it dropped earlier this year. The song saw Megan getting personal and sharing some details on what she's been going through recently. The biggest revelation was her allegations of cheating against her ex-boyfriend Pardison Fontaine. The breakup has been the source of multiple diss tracks from Pardi in the wake of her accusations. What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion teaming up with Planet Fitness for her new character "Mother Fitness?" Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Who Has Megan Thee Stallion Dated?

[Via]