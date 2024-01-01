Megan Thee Stallion Steals The Show At New Year's Rockin' Eve

Overnight, hundreds of different New Year's celebrations took place all over the world. But for Americans, there's no bigger celebration than Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve. The show is attended by thousands in the heart of New York City with millions more watching from home. Aside from the ball dropping at midnight, the biggest highlight of the festivities is the performances. The show typically attracts some of the biggest talents in all of music and this year was no different. This year pop singer Sabrina Carpenter, breakout R&B star Tyla, and country hitmaker Jelly Roll all took the stage.

But the biggest highlight of the night was an energetic performance from Megan Thee Stallion. She performed her 2020 mega-hit "Savage" alongside standout songs from her last album like "Her" and "Body." Megan also delivered a rendition of her newest single "Cobra" much to the delight of fans in attendance. She and her backup dancers performed hard-hitting choreography in matching purple outfits completing the vision of the impressive performance. Check out a clip of Megan during New Year's Rockin' Eve below.

Megan Thee Stallion On New Year's Eve

Megan Thee Stallion dropped her first solo single of the year "Cobra" a few months ago. Since then she's appeared on a few soundtrack cuts. The biggest is her song "Not My Fault." The track sees Megan crossing paths with emerging pop star Renee Rapp and it's due to land on the soundtrack for the upcoming remake of Mean Girls.

Megan Thee Stallion is also set to appear on the next season of Netflix's animated comedy Big Mouth. In conjunction with her role, she recorded an original song for the show. The song is called "P*ssy Don't Lie" and hit streaming a few weeks ago. It follows another appearance Megan made in the A24 film D*cks: The Musical. She also recorded an original song for the soundtrack of that movie. What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion's performance during New Year's Rockin Eve? Who was your favorite performer of the night? Let us know in the comment section below.

