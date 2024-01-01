Megan Thee Stallion Steals The Show At New Year's Rockin' Eve

She joined a stacked roster of performers at the event.

BYLavender Alexandria
Times Square New Year's Eve 2024 Celebration

Overnight, hundreds of different New Year's celebrations took place all over the world. But for Americans, there's no bigger celebration than Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve. The show is attended by thousands in the heart of New York City with millions more watching from home. Aside from the ball dropping at midnight, the biggest highlight of the festivities is the performances. The show typically attracts some of the biggest talents in all of music and this year was no different. This year pop singer Sabrina Carpenter, breakout R&B star Tyla, and country hitmaker Jelly Roll all took the stage.

But the biggest highlight of the night was an energetic performance from Megan Thee Stallion. She performed her 2020 mega-hit "Savage" alongside standout songs from her last album like "Her" and "Body." Megan also delivered a rendition of her newest single "Cobra" much to the delight of fans in attendance. She and her backup dancers performed hard-hitting choreography in matching purple outfits completing the vision of the impressive performance. Check out a clip of Megan during New Year's Rockin' Eve below.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion's Bodysuit Highlights Her Curves To Perfection

Megan Thee Stallion On New Year's Eve

Megan Thee Stallion dropped her first solo single of the year "Cobra" a few months ago. Since then she's appeared on a few soundtrack cuts. The biggest is her song "Not My Fault." The track sees Megan crossing paths with emerging pop star Renee Rapp and it's due to land on the soundtrack for the upcoming remake of Mean Girls.

Megan Thee Stallion is also set to appear on the next season of Netflix's animated comedy Big Mouth. In conjunction with her role, she recorded an original song for the show. The song is called "P*ssy Don't Lie" and hit streaming a few weeks ago. It follows another appearance Megan made in the A24 film D*cks: The Musical. She also recorded an original song for the soundtrack of that movie. What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion's performance during New Year's Rockin Eve? Who was your favorite performer of the night? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Who Has Megan Thee Stallion Dated?

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.