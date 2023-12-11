Megan Thee Stallion And Renee Rapp Announce Upcoming Collab

After a relatively quiet first half of the year musically, Megan Thee Stallion has been busy recently. Back in September, she teamed up with Cardi B for a second time and dropped the highly-anticipated single "Bongos." While the song didn't reach the same commercial peaks as their previous collab "WAP," it did stick around in the Hot 100 for multiple months after its release. She also flexed her acting skills in the absurdist A24 comedy musical Dicks: The Musical. She contributed the song "Out Alpha The Alpha" to the soundtrack for the film.

The biggest moment for Megan so far this year was when she returned with her new single "Cobra." The song saw her diving deeper into some of her emotions while still maintaining her trademark intensity. Though the song performed just okay commercially fans absolutely ate it up. She released a remix of the track with metal band Spiritbox where they re-formed the song into a rap metal fusion. Now she's announced her next soundtrack contribution and it's a collaboration with somebody you might not expect. Check out the announcement below.

Megan Thee Stallion Added To "Mean Girls" Soundtrack

Megan Thee Stallion is teaming up with breakout singer Renee Rapp on her newest song. Rapp released her debut album Snow Angel earlier this year on the back of a highly acclaimed new EP she released in 2022. She scored a Best New Artist nomination at this year's VMAs making it all the way to the finals alongside Ice Spice and Peso Pluma. The deluxe edition of Snow Angel was released last month. The deluxe included a new version of her song "Tummy Hurts" that featured another recent breakout star, Coco Jones.

Megan and Renee are teaming up for a song that will be included on the upcoming Mean Girls musical. The new movie is a musical re-imagining of the original 2004 film and hits theaters in January of next year. What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion and Renee Rapp collaborating on a song? Let us know in the comment section below.

