Megan Thee Stallion Thirst Traps In The Gym, On The Water, And Everywhere Inbetween

Megan Thee Stallion didn't invent the art of the thirst trap, but she's proved time and time again that she's an expert in the field. Whether she's selecting a sultry outfit to wear on stage, or posing for the camera while soaking up the sun on a boat, the Houston native always knows exactly how to capture our attention. On Saturday (December 2), she proved that she's not letting the chilly weather stop her from showing skin, flaunting her noticeably slimmer figure in a series of snapshots posted to her Instagram.

Thee Stallion didn't provide much of a caption to accompany her collection of selfies, but we think her body-ody-ody speaks for itself. As you may recall, her ex Pardison Fontaine claimed on his "THEE PERSON" diss track that the "Big Ole Freak" hitmaker underwent liposuction during their time together, and instead of admitting to the cosmetic procedure, she allegedly began posting up in the gym to claim the surgeon's work as her own. Instead of responding, the black-haired beauty continues to flex her toned, flat stomach, allowing the internet to speculate while she focuses on herself.

Read More: Shannon Sharpe Is Down Bad For Megan Thee Stallion: "She Has Knees Like Barry Sanders"

Megan Thee Stallion's Instagram Stays Red Hot Through the Cold Months

To begin, she reminded us that brown is definitely her colour in a flirty mirror snapshot before furthering that evidence with a matching two-piece set in the next image. After that, Thee Stallion spent some time on a boat with her besties, brought out her boots with the fur, and once again reminded us how fiery she looks while throwing it back on stage – in case anyone forgot.

Elsewhere in the news, the third day of HNHH's Advent Calendar series brings forth a new interview with journalist Meghann Cuniff, who reflected on her experience covering the Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez trial with us (among other things). Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Meghann Cuniff Talks Tory Lanez & Megan Thee Stallion, Her Origins In Journalism, And Rising Above Social Media Narratives

[Via]