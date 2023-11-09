Megan Thee Stallion And Spiritbox Transform “Cobra” Into A Head-Knocking Heavy Metal Banger

"Cobra" has turned a new leaf for a lot of haters of Megan Thee Stallion. Instead of coming back with the familiar sound we have come to expect from the Texas rapper, she surprised a lot of people. Easily her most personal song to date, Meg unleashes all of her demons that she has been doing battle with for quite some time. Many listeners, even Joe Budden, had nothing but praise for it.

Now, to build upon the hype of the song, Megan decided to bring an interesting twist. If you have heard it, you know that includes some guitar, including some killer shredding toward the backend. It really added to the raw emotion and lyrics that she provided. So, Megan went ahead and recruited an alternative metal band to assist in transforming the cut.

Listen To "Cobra (Rock Remix)" By Megan Thee Stallion And Spiritbox

She called upon Spiritbox, a Canadian-based band, that includes the talents of guitarist, Mike Stringer, and vocalist, Courtney LaPlante. The instrumental is almost entirely different, embracing an even darker and gothic-like tone. Production is now handled by Stringer and Daniel Braunstein, a frequent collaborator with Spiritbox. Billboard got some quotes from LaPlante and Stringer, as both thanked Megan for the opportunity. LaPlante said, "Thank you Megan for allowing us the opportunity to collaborate on your already iconic new song "Cobra." I am beyond grateful to you." Stringer goes, "Thank you to Megan for trusting us to mash up both of our worlds. Nothing but respect, and gratitude. It’s an absolute honor."

Quotable Lyrics:

To protect myself from the pain

Leave me alone in the dark

I am shedding my skin

I need to harden my heart

To protect myself but the pain remains within

