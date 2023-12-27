new version
- SongsDiany Dior & Cash Cobain Tap NAV For Remix Of "Favorite Lady"The Bronx duo recruits the self-proclaimed Brown Boy for this wavy cut. ByZachary Horvath1204 Views
- MixtapesJorja Smith Revamps Select Tracks From "Falling Or Flying" On Reimagined VersionJorja's voice and style are so versatile. ByZachary Horvath1.7K Views
- SongsFlo Milli Revamps "Never Lose Me" Again By Adding Cardi B & SZAThis "remix" becomes the final version for Flo Milli's "Fine Ho, Stay" LP.ByZachary Horvath1.9K Views
- MixtapesUSHER Adds Two Extra Cuts To "COMING HOME (Expanded Edition)""Naked" and "Believe" are the new additions. ByZachary Horvath1.8K Views
- SongsMuni Long Flips "Made For Me" Into A Groovy Amapiano Remix With YumbsThis song is the perfect template for a remix and sure enough, this one hits. ByZachary Horvath2.5K Views
- SongsBryson Tiller Brings Bouncy Club Vibe With "Whatever She Wants," Hints At New LPGod Tiller does it again. ByZachary Horvath5.1K Views
- SongsConway The Machine Releases Big Ghost Ltd. Edition Of "Latex Gloves" With Lloyd Banks & 38 Spesh"Latex Gloves" gets a makeover and it arguably sounds better than the original. ByZachary Horvath3.5K Views
- SongsMegan Thee Stallion Surprise Drops Instrumental & Chopped 'N Screwed Versions Of "HISS"Megan is looking to dominate the charts and Nicki. ByZachary Horvath2.4K Views
- MixtapesMick Jenkins Tacks On Two New Tracks And Instrumentals To His Terrific 2023 Record "The Patience""2011" and "Perm" are fantastic additons. ByZachary Horvath2.3K Views
- MusicNicki Minaj Teases Possibile New Version Of "FTCU" With A Male RapperA remix of this song would go crazy. ByZachary Horvath1110 Views
- MusicChrisean Rock Takes Shots At Blueface On Her Verse For The Remix Of Sexyy Red's "Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)"This feud will never end. ByZachary Horvath3.8K Views
- SongsFlo Milli Taps Bryson Tiller For New Version Of Her Hit Song "Never Lose Me"Flo recently put out an EP with five different versions. ByZachary Horvath2.1K Views