Flo Milli Taps Bryson Tiller For New Version Of Her Hit Song "Never Lose Me"

Back at the very start of December, Alabama rapper and singer Flo Milli dropped one of her singles that might land on her upcoming album next year. "Never Lose Me" has been becoming a hit amongst her fans and the general public. The reason is because of how catchy and whispy Flo's melodies are on it. Because of all of the hype surrounding it, she decided to add some new versions.

On Christmas Eve, Milli released an EP with all five renditions. It includes the original, a Lil Yachty feature, sped and slowed down, and a Bryson Tiller appearance. The latter is the one we are going to touch on today, as it was released recently compared to Yahcty's. Adding the Kentucky born singer and rapper to this was a genius move by Flo.

Listen To "Never Lose Me" By Flo Milli And Bryson Tiller

Essentially, he is rapping from the perspective of the man that Milli is messing around with. He raps with a blistering pace nearly matching the same Flo (see what we did there). Yachty took a more melodic approach using his "Poland" like warbles. Overall, it is good to hear Bryson on some newer tracks. He recently dropped a Soundcloud exclusive EP not too long ago as well.

Is this the best edition of the track, why or why not? Where does this song rank amongst the rest of the hit songs in 2023? Is Flo going to blow up even more next year, why or why not?

Quotable Lyrics:

Yea p***y like butter, I'm coming right back, aye, aye

Sped in the whip and I ain't come in no hoopty (no hoopty)

Beat the hoe opps I'm proud no trudy

She on my top made a mess no truly

Tryna earn keep had to flex, uh-huh

Ion't even think about the rest, nuh-uh

