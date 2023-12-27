Halle Bailey & DDG Bake Cookies, Her Behaviour Furthers Newborn Theories: Video

"Beyonce taught her well," one person wrote after watching Bailey struggle to stand up.

BYHayley Hynes
DDGHalleBaileyChristmasCookies

Whether Halle Bailey and DDG have a newborn to care for or not, they're certainly feeling the festive spirit this Christmas. Ahead of the annual holiday, the YouTuber was talking about how "amazing" life is on his Twitter, meanwhile, his girlfriend has been notably shielding her stomach from public view, but still stepping out and enjoying life. At this point, Bailey is well aware of the rumours surrounding her and her uterus since the summer, though she continues to avoid addressing them. Instead, The Little Mermaid actress is letting her body do the talking as she bakes holiday cookies with her man.

In the video below, Bailey struggles to get up from the table where she and DDG are cutting gingerbread into shapes. Her slow movements, grunt, and grip on the black surface are just a few clues social media sleuths are using to back up their theory she just game birth. Others include the size of the Atlanta native's chest, and her hands, according to eagle-eyed viewers.

Read More: DDG & Halle Bailey's Christmas Cheer Causes Speculation Actress Gave Birth: Report

DDG and Halle Bailey Are Feeling Festive

"Beyonce taught her well, I f**k with it," one person wrote in @theshaderoom's comments. The mother of three somehow manages to be everywhere and nowhere all at once, especially keeping her family life as far away from the spotlight as possible. Seeing as the "Halo" hitmaker has long been a mentor to Halle and her sister, it wouldn't be surprising for her to follow in Bey's footsteps by setting boundaries with fans.

Read More: Bhad Bhabie Nearly Nude Maternity Photos Are Iconic, Le Vaughn Buys Her G-Wagon

Social Media Shares Their Theories

"You can tell she just delivered," another IG user chimed in. "You can tell she's breastfeeding. I think she's smart for keeping it secret. Everything ain't for the internet, cause them we will be all over them like... When y'all getting married. If they keep things private, they can run their own race. I'm gone stay over here and mind my business." Do you think Halle Bailey and DDG are quietly celebrating their first Christmas as a family of three? Let us know in the comments, and keep scrolling to read more reactions.

Halle Bailey Comments
Halle Bailey Comments
Halle Bailey Comments

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Hayley Hynes
Hayley Hynes is the Weekend Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop, and has been since 2021. She began writing for the website that same year, primarily covering content in the Music, Pop Culture, and Streetwear niches after graduating from Vancouver’s Blanche Macdonald Centre with a Fashion Marketing Diploma. She previously reported on Travel, Entertainment, Beauty, and News at Narcity Canada for over three years. Hayley has also contributed articles and interviews within these realms to Folklr Magazine and the Calgary Journal while studying Journalism at Mount Royal University. In her spare time, she freelances for Bandbox Vinyl, having already interviewed hip-hop icons like Atmosphere and explored Syd’s discography. Hayley also uses her expansive pop culture knowledge and passion for astrology/self-enhancement to help others explore their curiosity in an ongoing Instagram video series. Among her favourite hip-hop artists are A$AP Rocky, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, and Mac Miller.