Bhad Bhabie Nearly Nude Maternity Photos Are Iconic, Le Vaughn Buys Her G-Wagon

If there's one thing 2023 brought forth, its plenty of baby births and announcements. Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's second son, Riot, was born at the end of summer, and already, the couple is discussing plans to hopefully welcome a baby girl together. Following that, we saw Ciara and Russell Wilson's third child together enter the world, much to their family's delight. Now, it's 20-year-old Bhad Bhabie's turn to carry on the flame, as she confirmed in the fall that her boyfriend, Le Vaughn, is the father of her unborn baby girl.

So far, Danielle Bregoli has said little about her experience being pregnant. Still, we're curious to hear all about the ups and downs she experiences when she's ready to share. In the meantime, we're enjoying casual updates coming from her Instagram feed, including a braggadocious post about being spoiled by Le Vaughn before making him a father. "Thank you baby, I love it😭😭😭🥰🥰🥰🥰," she wrote on Friday (December 22) while showing off her brand new, white Mercedes Benz G-Wagon. "No one’s ever done nothing like this for me ever😭😭😭. I don’t know how to react😭😭, I love you so much!!! I have the best boyfriend everrrr @xgamelv," the soon-to-be mother of one added.

Danielle Bregoli's Baby Daddy is Spoiling Her

Hours before that, the controversial entertainer's IG page lit up with a new maternity photoshoot. In the glamorous images, Bregoli poses nearly nude, using just a textured white sheet to maintain some modesty and outline the shape of her growing stomach. We're excited to see more stunning snaps from the black-haired beauty as her due date approaches, and can't wait to meet her

Bhad Bhabie and Her Growing Bump Look Great

Do you have any suggestions as to what Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn should name their firstborn daughter? Let the young couple know in the comments below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

