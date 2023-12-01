Flo Milli Wants To Keep Her New Man Around On "Never Lose Me"

Flo Milli's unapologetic eccentric style has garnered a lot of attention toward her music. Some may complain that she is just another female rapper with over-sexual lyrics, but she stays true to herself. That can be hard to do, especially when you are just coming up in the industry. When it comes to releasing on streaming, it was four years ago that she got her start.

Her debut track "Beef FloMix" catapulted her into popularity, with the song amassing over 125 million streams up until now. Since then, Milli has gone on to release two projects, Ho why is you here ? and You Still Here, Ho ? Fairly soon, she will continue this series with, Fine Ho, Stay. According to Genius, the project will drop sometime next year.

Listen To "Never Lose Me" By Flo Milli

There is not an official tracklist that has been started, but this latest single has a good chance of landing on the final product. "Never Lose Me" is a quick two-minute track that paints a story of Milli doing all she can to not lose this successful man. She does so by providing mind-blowing experiences in the bedroom. In return, the man treats her to expensive dinners and the finer things in life.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new song from Flo Milli, "Never Lose Me?" Where does this track rank amongst all of the singles she has put forth this year? Are you excited for a new Milli album sometime next year, or should she wait? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Flo Milli. Furthermore, stay with us for all of the best song drops throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

I've been thinkin' 'bout you on the road

We havin' rich sex on a boat

He hit it back to back like it's dope (Like it's dope)

How you gon' prove you could treat me right?

You stole my heart like a thief in the night

Yeah, he my man, he was never your type

