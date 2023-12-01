Ginuwine Reveals His Workout Routine And Shows Off His Progress After Two Weeks

In the most recent example of celebrities being just like everyone else, Ginuwine recently hit up the gym again to try and get back into his best shape. He's getting in ahead of the New Year's Resolution crowd and earlier this week took to Instagram to share his progress so far. It's a pretty impressive look for just two weeks back in the gym but from his caption, you can tell how much work he's put into it.

"I’m proud of myself after two weeks I’m just saying I had NO definition AT ALL ..I ain’t stopping gotta get ripped, back to the basics 500 sit ups 600 push ups a day water water water broccoli carrots potatoes and a chicken breast sandwich everyday I will get back trust me," his caption begins. But Ginuwine getting back to his fittest isn't the only thing fans can expect from the rapper. "I’m just trying to get back right and get this body together again letsgoooo inspire me help me I’m working let me represent YOU …..please !!!!!! Dont hate HELP!!! 🍷then NEW NUSIC," his caption concludes. Check out the full post below.

Ginuwine Gym Progress

in the comments fans hype Ginuwine up. "muscle memory you had that on down pack you got this G," one of the top comments on the post reads. "You only a few seconds away from the Ginuwine 27 plus years ago, same old G," and "You can do it brother. And you will do it!! Let's go" two other comments agree.

It's been more than a decade since Ginuwine's last studio album. His seventh project Elgin dropped back in 2011and reached number 30 on the Billboard 200. He hasn't been entirely absent from music in the meantime. But fans have still been holding out hope of another project for years. Last month, a story about Ginuwine appeared in Britney Spears memoir. In the story she explained that her boyfriend at the time Justin Timberlake, would change his accent around certain people. One specific example she used is when he met Ginuwine. What do you think of Ginuwine's impressive gym progress after just two weeks? Let us know in the comment section below.

